Ms. Cheap Celebrates Christmas in July

Ms. Cheap took us to Goodwill where you can find brand new and gently used holiday decor for sale at bargain prices. Goodwill's Christmas in July Sale is happening at all 28 Middle Tennessee Goodwill stores during normal business hours — 9am-8pm on Saturday, July 16, and from 10am-6pm on Sunday, July 17. Goodwill’s two outlet stores will not participate in the event. For more information, visit https://giveit2goodwill.org/. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.