Ms. Cheap Checks Out pOpshelf

Ms. Cheap took us to pOpshelf where you can find bargains on home décor, beauty items, cleaning supplies, party goods and more. pOpshelf is Dollar General's new concept where almost everything is $5 or less. Store locations include: Clarksville (2819 Wilma Rudolph Blvd) and Hendersonville (215 West Main St.) and at 2421 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro. Last month Dollar General opened two combo store-within-a-store pOpshelfs in its DG Markets in Hermitage (4491 Lebanon Road) and White House (on Highway 31W. For more information, go to www.popshelf.com.