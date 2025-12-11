Ms. Cheap doesn't wants your lose change for her annual Penny Drive

Ms. Cheap has raised 2 million dollars since she began the annual drive in 2009! You can help her feel local families this season with the Second Harvest Food Bank!
To learn more visit
https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/ms-cheaps-penny-drive/
Posted
Ms. Cheap has raised 2 million dollars since she began the annual drive in 2009! You can help her feel local families this season with the Second Harvest Food Bank!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.