Ms. Cheap: Don't miss the deals at the Mephisto shoe sale Friday & Saturday

The Mephisto Tent Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16-17 inside and outside the Mephisto headquarters at 305 Seaborn Lane in the Cool Springs area of Franklin. There will be hundreds of men's and women's shoes - returns, seconds, samples and closeouts. At the sale, discounts start at about 50 percent of the retail price.

If you buy 3 pair or more, you get a 10 percent discount.

Mephisto has been headquartered here since 1999 and the outlet opened in 2017.

The outlet is open from 11-4 Monday through Saturday

Make sure to say the name "Ms. Cheap" for a chance to spin the wheel for additional discounts!

Details: www.mephisto.com [mephisto.com]