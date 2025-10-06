Ms. Cheap: Enjoy these free Fall festivals with the whole family!

Ms. Cheap tells us about free Fall festivals happening around Nashville that are fun for the whole family!

Oct. 10-12: The 47th annual fall Tennessee Craft Fair on the Great Lawn at Centennial Park showcases finely crafted artwork by award winning artists. Organizers expect almost 200 individual artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Details: tennesseecraft.org [tennesseecraft.org]

Oct.18-19: The 37th annual Southern Festival of Books, which features more than 175 authors in panels and conversations, book sales, signings, and readings. Plus performance stages, a Kids Zone, and food trucks. This is one of the largest and oldest literary events in the country. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.Takes place in downtown Nashville at the Bicentennial Mall, Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee State Library and Archives.

Details: sofestofbooks.org [sofestofbooks.org]

Oct. 25: The Heritage Foundation’s 40th annual Pumpkinfest in downtown Franklin will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This festival, which claims to be Middle Tennessee’s largest family festival (annual attendance 115,000) takes place along Main Street and side streets in downtown Franklin.

Details: williamsonheritage.org [williamsonheritage.org].

Oct. 25: The Tennessee State Museums will host its 27th annual Haunted Museum Storytelling Festival from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the museum at 1000 Rosa Parks Blvd. Children can wear costumes and yes there are prizes.

Details: tnmuseum.org [tnmuseum.org] or call 615-741-2692

One more but it's not free.

Oct. 18: Nashville Humane Society’s 36th annual Dog Day Festival takes place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Centennial Park. There will be more than 40 vendors, food trucks, live music, costume contests ($10 to enter), dog agility competitions, fun zones, adoptable pets and more. Admission for humans is a $5 donation to the Nashville Humane Association. (Dogs are admitted free.) The festival is presented by Mars Petcare and Beaman Toyota.

Details: nashvillehumane.org [nashvillehumane.org]