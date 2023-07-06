Ms. Cheap Finds An Affordable Meal at Donelson Neighborhood Restaurant

Ms. Cheap took us to Nectar Urban Cantina where they have a great selection of affordable meals. Nectar Urban Cantina is a locally owned Donelson restaurant offering affordable food and drinks in a community atmosphere. Nectar Urban Cantina is located at 206 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. For more information, visit https://www.nectarcantina.com/. To find more affordable meals and moneysaving ideas, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 13:52:14-04
Ms. Cheap took us to Nectar Urban Cantina where they have a great selection of affordable meals. Nectar Urban Cantina is a locally owned Donelson restaurant offering affordable food and drinks in a community atmosphere. Nectar Urban Cantina is located at 206 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. For more information, visit https://www.nectarcantina.com/. To find more affordable meals and moneysaving ideas, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.