Ms. Cheap Finds An Affordable Meal at Donelson Neighborhood Restaurant

Ms. Cheap took us to Nectar Urban Cantina where they have a great selection of affordable meals. Nectar Urban Cantina is a locally owned Donelson restaurant offering affordable food and drinks in a community atmosphere. Nectar Urban Cantina is located at 206 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. For more information, visit https://www.nectarcantina.com/. To find more affordable meals and moneysaving ideas, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

