Ms. Cheap Finds Another Affordable Lunch Idea in Nashville

Mary Hance, Ms. Cheap, took us to Las Palmas, where you can get a lunch of Mexican food for under $10. Lunch specials (most under $10) at Las Palmas are available from 11am-3pm daily. Other deals include, daily happy hour, senior discount, a report card rewards program for K-7th graders, discount for military and first responders. Las Palmas has nine Nashville area locations, including Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and the Rivergate area. For more information, go to https://www.laspalmasnashville.com/. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

