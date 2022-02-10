Ms Cheap Finds Sales on Kids Clothing

Ms. Cheap took us to the Floods of Duds consignment sale at the Hendersonville First United Methodist Church, 217 East Main St. in Hendersonville. This sale, which has about 300 consignors, has been running for 20 years. Proceeds benefit the community and children’s ministry at this Methodist church. The sale runs through Friday February 11. For more details, go to www.Floodsofduds.com.

March 31- April 2: Just Between Friends Music City Sale at Fairgrounds Nashville. General admission is $3 but you can get a free ticket from the web site. They also offer a $5 ticket to the presale. Details: https://nashvillemusiccity.jbfsale.com

Other upcoming sales:

Feb. 13-19: Rhea Lana’s of Franklin’s upscale consignment sale with an expected 100 consignors in the former Trees ‘N Trends location at 209 S. Royal Oaks Blvd in Franklin. This sale features clothing for infants through teens as well as maternity wear and all kinds of gear and toys. Details: https://franklin.rhealana.com

Feb. 24-26: Hermitage United Methodist Church School for Little People Consignment Sale at the church at 205 Belinda Drive in Hermitage. This sale, which includes items for infants to size 20 in teen girls and boys clothes, plus maternity, has been going on for more than 20 years. Details: www.myconsignmentsale.com/humschool

March 3-6: Reruns Are Fun sale at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. This sale has been taking place since 1990, with all categories of children’s clothing toys and equipment being offered. The public sale is free, but there is a $5 presale ticket if you want to pay to shop early. Details: www.Rerunsarefunsale.com

March 4-5: Little Sprouts Sale, with more than 500 consignors and an estimated 75,000 items at 1735 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1003 next to Electronic Express in the Cool Springs area. This sale has been taking place since 2008. In addition to the public sale dates, you can buy a presale ticket for March 2-3 for anywhere from $5-$27. Also good to know is that a portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Spring Hill based non-profit, 431 Ministries Details: www.littlesproutssale.com

March 5-12: Encores South Children’s Consignment sale, which is in its 30th year. This sale usually has more than 500 consignors who contribute more than 100, 000 items for infants through teens and maternity. The sale will be in the former Trees ‘N Trends location at 209 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. in Franklin. The sale has a “Dollar Dash” at the end, with all items that are left priced at $1, with a portion of those proceeds going to local charities. Remaining items are donated to ThriftSmart. Details: https://www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com/

March 22-26: Encores South’s Adult Clothing and Home Goods Consignment Sale, which is unique in that it is for the whole family, not just children’s items. This sale, which includes all season clothing for men and women as well as a large selection of household items, furniture, home décor, gift items, season decorations and more, will be held in the former Trees ‘N Trends location at 209S. Royal Oaks Blvd. in Franklin. It also has a Dollar Dash, and ThriftSmart donation at the end. Details: https://www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com/

March 24-26: Hooked on Consignment Sale at the Beech Christian Life Center at Beech Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 3216 Long Hollow Pike in Hendersonville. This sale usually has 50,000 items and features sizes infant through girls and boys 18. Details: www.nashvillemusiccity.jbfsale.com