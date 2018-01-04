Ms Cheap: Franklin's ThriftSmart Closing Sale

ThriftSmart is closing its Franklin Store at 454 Downs Boulevard at the end of the month. Inventory is 25 percent off through Jan. 6; 50 percent off Jan. 7-13th; 75 percent off Jan. 14-20; and 90 percent off Jan. 21-31. Operations will be consolidated in the 4890 Nolensville Road store after January.

Monday, January 8 is a free day at the Hermitage, home of Andrew Jackson, celebrating the anniversary of the Battle of New Orleans. Details are available atwww.thehermitage.com.

The Nashville Zoo and Adventure Science Center have a January promotion where if you have a zoo membership, you can get in the Adventure Science Center for half price and if you have an Adventure Science Center membership, you can get in the Zoo for half off. For more details, go towww.nashvillezoo.org or www.adventuresci.org.