Ms. Cheap: Frist Art Museum celebrates 25th anniversary

Saturday, March 28 Frist Arts Fest celebrating the museum’s 25th anniversary. The 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. event will be a day of performances, art making and music as well as the current exhibitions.

The Impressionist Revolution: Monet to Matisse from the Dallas Museum of Art, an exhibition that tells the story of Impressionism from its origins in 1874 to its legacy in the early 20th century through paintings and sculptures by Paul Cézanne, Paul Gauguin, Henri Matisse, Piet Mondrian, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Camille Pissarro and Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibition will be on view in the Frist’s Upper-Level Galleries through May 31.

FRIST ART MUSEUM

Location: 919 Broadway, Nashville

Phone: (615) 244-3340

Information: fristartmuseum.org

Admission: Free for anyone 18 and under. Frist officials estimate there have been 1 million 18 and younger visitors since 2001. For 2025, there have been 38,662 young visitors (approximately 18.5% of total 2025 visitation). Regular adult admission is $20 and there are discounts for seniors 65 and older, college students and for members of the military. When galleries are in transition in preparation for new exhibitions, adult admission is half price at $10.

Hours: Monday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5:30 p.m. The Frist is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. In 2020, the Frist went from being open seven days a week to five.

Parking: Frist visitors pay $3 an hour with validation and a maximum of three hours. Non-visitors pay $12 an hour with a three-hour minimum. Credit cards only.