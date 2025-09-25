Ms. Cheap gives a preview of the fall/winter Ladies of Charity sale

Come enjoy a Nashville treasure! Ladies and Men's clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry are all available at the fall/winter Ladies of Charity sale

OPENING DAY: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

CLOSING DAY: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

HOURS:

OPENING FRIDAY AND ALL MONDAYS: 10-6

TUESDAYS THROUGH SATURDAYS: 10-4

(615) 327-3430.

2212 State Street, Nashville 37203

Ladies of Charity, Nashville has been serving the most needy of our city for more than 110 years. They are a volunteer based organization, with a single, part-time employee. The volunteers run two clothing consignment sales each year, and a Stuff Galore sale in the summer. The funds raised from these thrift shop sales are used in our on-site Emergency Assistance Office (EAO).

Our EAO is open five days each week and provides food, clothing, rental and water and gas bill assistance.