Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Ms. Cheap gives a preview of the fall/winter Ladies of Charity sale

Ms. Cheap takes us to the Fall Winter Ladies of Charity Sale
Ms. Cheap takes us to the Fall Winter Ladies of Charity Sale
Posted

Come enjoy a Nashville treasure! Ladies and Men's clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry are all available at the fall/winter Ladies of Charity sale

OPENING DAY: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
CLOSING DAY: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

HOURS:
OPENING FRIDAY AND ALL MONDAYS: 10-6
TUESDAYS THROUGH SATURDAYS: 10-4

(615) 327-3430.
2212 State Street, Nashville 37203

Ladies of Charity, Nashville has been serving the most needy of our city for more than 110 years. They are a volunteer based organization, with a single, part-time employee. The volunteers run two clothing consignment sales each year, and a Stuff Galore sale in the summer. The funds raised from these thrift shop sales are used in our on-site Emergency Assistance Office (EAO).
Our EAO is open five days each week and provides food, clothing, rental and water and gas bill assistance.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes