Ms. Cheap gives tips for Fall/Winter consignment sales

Encore and More South consignment starts today with almost 500 consignors! Ms. Cheap shares tips on how to make sure you are getting the best deals!

August 12-17: This is the 32nd year for Encores and More South sale, which will take place with almost 500 consignors at 1735 Galleria Blvd (old Toys R Us location) in the Cool Springs area of Franklin.

The Fall/Winter sale expects more than 60,000 items including children's and adult clothing, toys, baby gear, kitchenware, furniture, home decor, and more—all in one location. The children’s clothing is fall/winter, while the adult items will include all season. The sale also has a relationship with a gift store that sells brand new holiday and gift items at major discounts.” Details: www.encoresconsignment [encoresconsignment]south.com [south.com]

August 15-16: Brentwood United Methodist’s KidSale takes place at the church at 309 Franklin Road. The sale, which expects about 100 – 300 consignors, raises money for the church’s missions, which include Room in the Inn and Harvest Hands. Details: bumckidsale.net [bumckidsale.net]

Aug. 20-23: The Floods of Duds consignment sale takes place at the Hendersonville United Methodist Church at 217 East Main St. in Hendersonville. This sale which has about 300 consignors, has been running for more than 20 years. Proceeds benefit the community and the church’s childrens ministries. Details: floodsofduds.com [floodsofduds.com]

August 21–24Statemint Murfreesboro – a pop-up consignment sale featuring women’s and men’s clothing (sizes XXS–4XL), shoes, handbags, jewelry, and accessories. Location is the Grand Station, 1660 middle tennessee blvd in murfreesboro. This is the third sale in Murfreesboro and they expect 150 consignors and 20,000 items. "Statemint Murfreesboro is all about incredible deals shoppers can feel great about," said sale organizer Felicia Shirley Smith. "Every purchase not only helps you save on stylish, quality clothing, but it also puts money right back into the local economy by supporting our consignors here in the community."

August 22-23: Otter Creek Church’s fall/winter kids consignment sale takes place in the gym at the church at 409 Franklin Road. More than 300 consignors participate. Proceeds support youth ministries and child related charities. Details: ottercreek.org/sale [ottercreek.org]

Sept. 5-6: The ReRuns Are Fun sale will take place at the Ag Expo Park at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. This sale, which has been taking place twice a year since 1990, features all categories of childrens’ toys, clothing and equipment, as well as adult clothing and homegoods.

The sale owners, Kelly Gilliam and Kelly White, expect about 250 consignors. The public sale is free but there is a $5 ticketed presale on Sept. 4 .“Heroes” (including military, veterans, health care workers, firefighters and law enforcement) get to shop early for free. Details:Rerunsarefunsale.com.

Sept. 9-11: Hooked on Consignment Sale will take place at 162 Imperial Blvd. in Hendersonville. This sale, which is in its 13th year expects to have 85,000 items, and features sizes for infants through girls and boys size 18. Details: http://hookedonconsignment.com [hookedonconsignment.com]

Sept. 12-13: Little Sprouts, with more than 650 consignors and an estimated 70,000 items, takes place in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road. There is a ticketed presale ($5-$35). It has been taking place since 2008 and provides some support to Franktown, a charity that works with Franklin’s underprivileged youth. Details: www.littlesproutssale.com [littlesproutssale.com]

Sept: 23-27: Oak Hill School’s fall consignment sale, which has been going on for more than 40 years, benefits the schools Oak Fund which provides students with classroom enhancement and bolsters endowment and financial assistance. The sale, with 400 consignors, features newborn through juniors apparel, as well as children/s furniture, baby equipment, toys, books, bikes sports equipment, household items and more. It takes place at the school at 4815 Franklin Pike. Details:oakhillschool.org/consignment [oakhillschool.org] or follow on Instagram at @ohsconsignmentsale

October 23-25: The Mt. Juliet Kids Consignment Sale will take place in the Mt. Juliet Church of God gymnasium at 495 N. Mt. Juliet Road. This sale has been taking place since 2014. www.Mjkidsconsignment.com [mjkidsconsignment.com].

Here are my tips for consignment shoppers:

If you want the best selection (i.e. early shopping privileges) check the sales’ websites for sale hours and other details and to find out how to get an early shopping pass. Many of the sales let new moms, grandparents, first responders, and volunteers shop early.