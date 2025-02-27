Ms. Cheap gives tips on shopping at upcoming consignment sales!

The Little Sprouts Consignment Sale is one of the largest recurring pop-up sales in Middle Tennessee, with around 650 participating families. The sale features a wide variety of items, including children's clothing and toys, as well as some adult clothing, furniture, and housewares.

The public sale begins today, but there will also be a half-price sale starting this evening.

*Feb. 26-March 1: Oak Hill School’s Children’s Consignment Sale takes place in the Oak Hill School Enrichment Center at 4815 Franklin Pike with about 400 consignors. This sale, which features newborn through junior apparel, also has children’s furniture, baby equipment, toys, books, bikes, sports equipment and household items. The sale, which has been going on for 40 years, has a half-price sale on Feb. 28 and March 1. Details: oakhillschool.org/consignment [oakhillschool.org]

*Feb. 27-28: Little Sprouts Sale, with more than 650 consignors and an estimated 70,000 items in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd. This sale, which offers a ticketed presale ($5-$35) has been taking place since 2008 and provides some support to Franktown, which is a charity working with Franklin’s underprivileged youth. Details: www.littlesproutssale.com [littlesproutssale.com]

*Feb. 28-March 1: Otter Creek Church’s spring/summer children’s consignment sale takes place in the gym at the church at 409 Franklin Rd. More than 300 consignors. Proceeds support youth ministries and child related charities. Details: www.ottercreeksale.com/ [ottercreeksale.com]

*Feb.28- March 1: Brentwood United Methodist Kidsale takes place at the church at 309 Franklin Rd. The sale, which expects more than 100 consignors, raises money for the church’s missions, including Room in the Inn and Harvest Hands. Details: call 615-373-03663 or see bumckidsale.net [bumckidsale.net]

*March 8-9: Reruns Are Fun sale at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. This “same sale/new owners” sale has been taking place since 1990, with all categories of children’s clothing toys and equipment being offered. The owners Kelly Gilliam and Kelly White expect about 250 consignors and 50,000 items. The public sale is free, but there is a $5 ticketed March 7 presale if you want to pay to shop early. (Heroes and new moms are free) Details: rerunsarefunsale.com [rerunsarefunsale.com]

*March 25-30: Encores South Consignment sale is in its 32nd year. This sale usually has more than 400 consignors who contribute more than 80,000 items for infants through teens and maternity. And again this season, the children’s sale is combined with the Adult Clothing and a Home Décor sale.The combo sale location is back in Franklin at the old Toys R Us location in CoolSprings Encores has a “Dollar Dash” at the end (March 30), with all items that are left priced at $1, with a portion of those proceeds going to local charities. Remaining items are donated to ThriftSmart. Details: www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com/ [encoresconsignmentsouth.com]

*April 1-3: Hooked on Consignment Sale at 162 Imperial Blvd. in Hendersonville. This sale, which is in its 14th year, usually has 85,000 items and features sizes infants through girls and boys 18. The public sale is April 1-3 but there is a ticketed presale March 30-31. Details: hookedonconsignment.com [hookedonconsignment.com]

March 28-May 3: Not a children’s sale, the Ladies of Charity Spring/Summer Consignment Sale features consigned and donated men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. The sale includes a specialty rack of extra-small and small ladies apparel, new with tags. The six-week sale takes place at the Ladies of Charity shop at 2216 State St. and is open Mondays through Saturdays during the sale. Details: ladiesofcharitynashville.com/ [ladiesofcharitynashville.com]

Tips for consignment shoppers

*Check the sales’ websites for sale hours and other details and to find out how to get an early shopping pass. Most of the sales offer this perk to volunteer workers, consignors, grandmothers, new moms and first responders and some sell presale tickets for early shopping privileges.

*Shop early the first day of the sale for best selection, or the last day for best prices because most of the sales offer a half-price day at the end of the sale. Be aware that the first public day of most of these sales is pretty hectic and some of the sales discourage shoppers from bringing children with them.

*Make a list of things to look for: swim wear and summer sports equipment, as well as Easter clothes and graduation wear and gifts.

*Know that in most cases the consignors price their own items so if you see several duplicate items, the prices might be very different.

*In most cases, the consignors get 70 percent of the sale prices with the sale organizers getting the other 30 percent. (If you are considering consigning in the future, it is good to ask about the split because it can vary.)

*Bring a shopping bag or laundry basket or rolling cart (or even a wagon) to carry items you are considering buying as you continue to shop.

*Bring cash. Most of the sales accept debit and credit cards and Venmo but some have an upcharge if you use credit cards. Some of the sales do not accept checks. Cash always works.

*Know sizes before you go. Some savvy shoppers jot down their children’s measurements (inseams, pants length) and take along a tape measure.

*It is good to know that most of the sales have a great selection and super-low prices on books, puzzles and games.

*Inspect all items to be sure they are in good shape, (zippers work, no stains or other flaws) before you pay since all sales are final at most of these sales.

*No matter where you consign or shop, be sure and check that the items you are buying have not been recalled. Under the new federal law, it is illegal to sell children’s toys, clothing or equipment that has been recalle

