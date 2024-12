Ms. Cheap says regifting is okay, just make sure you follow her tips to do it the right way this holiday season!

Be sure that the regift is something the recipient would actually want

Rewrap the gift (don't use the old bow or bag)

Inspect the gift to be sure there are no telltale clues that it is a regift

Do not regift food if it is past its prime.

Avoid regifing handmade items.