Ms. Cheap gives us tax-free weekend tips!

This year, the sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2026, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2026.

During the holiday weekend, clothing and school and art supplies priced at $100 or less may be purchased tax-free. Computers priced at $1,500 or less may also be purchased without paying state or local sales tax.

For more details and full lists of what is included and what is excluded, see www.tntaxholiday.com [tntaxholiday.com]

If you have questions, call 615-253-0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov