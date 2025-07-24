Ms. Cheap gives us tips for Tax Free weekend!

Tax Free weekend starts Friday! Ms. Cheap tells us ways you can save on school supplies and more this weekend!

A Few Tips for Tax Holiday Weekend Shopping

• Think ahead of items you may need in the coming year whether it be a computer, new running shoes or an outfit for a special occasion. Do your research and make a list so you will be ready when the weekend arrives.

• Consider buying school supplies. They make good stocking stuffers, especially when you can get them at great discounts like the ones many retailers offer on this tax-free weekend.

• Review the flyers and check websites of retailers for deals on items you want to buy before you hit the stores.

• Before buying, double-check to be sure the items you are buying are exempt and fall under the stated thresholds of $100 or $1,500. The tntaxholiday.com website has a list of exempt items and non-exempt items.

• Know that while some retailers reduce prices to make their items come in under the $100 threshold to be eligible, be aware that sometimes tricky retailers mark up only to mark down. Buyer beware!

• Keep your receipts in case you want to return something.

For a full list of tax free items visit

https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/sth-traditional.html