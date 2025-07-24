Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ms. Cheap gives us tips for Tax Free weekend!

Tax Free weekend starts Friday! Ms. Cheap tells us ways you can save on school supplies and more this weekend!

A Few Tips for Tax Holiday Weekend Shopping

• Think ahead of items you may need in the coming year whether it be a computer, new running shoes or an outfit for a special occasion. Do your research and make a list so you will be ready when the weekend arrives.

• Consider buying school supplies. They make good stocking stuffers, especially when you can get them at great discounts like the ones many retailers offer on this tax-free weekend.

• Review the flyers and check websites of retailers for deals on items you want to buy before you hit the stores.

• Before buying, double-check to be sure the items you are buying are exempt and fall under the stated thresholds of $100 or $1,500. The tntaxholiday.com website has a list of exempt items and non-exempt items.

• Know that while some retailers reduce prices to make their items come in under the $100 threshold to be eligible, be aware that sometimes tricky retailers mark up only to mark down. Buyer beware!

• Keep your receipts in case you want to return something.

For a full list of tax free items visit
https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/sth-traditional.html

