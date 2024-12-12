Ms. Cheap gives us tips on getting the most from gift cards this holiday season

If you are looking for a good last minute gift idea, try a gift card that allows you to treat yourself too!

Ms. Cheap tells us about gift cards that also include bonus cards and extras:

· Panera: Buy a $50 card and get a $10 bonus card;

· Maggiano’s: Buy a $100 card and get a $20 bonus card;

· Taziki’s: Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card;

· Cheesecake Factory: Buy a $50 gift card and get a $15 bonus card;

· Las Palmas: Buy $25 worth of gift cards for $20 or $100 worth of gift cards for $80. Purchase cards in store only;

· Applebee’s: Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card;

· Morton’s: Buy a $250 gift card and get a free $50 bonus card;

· Sperry’s has a holiday deal where if you buy $500 in Sperry’s gift cards, they will give you an additional $100 gift card free.

· Five Points Pizza: Buy a $25 gift card (or more) and get a bonus card for a free order of garlic knots;

· Marshall Hospitality restaurants (Puckett’s, Deacon’s New South, Scout’s Pub): Buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 bonus card; buy a $1,000 gift card and get a free $400 bonus card.

· Edley’s Bar-B-Que is offering a $25 bonus card for every $50 bought in gift cards.

· 4Top Hospitality ( which is Amerigo, Jasper’s, etc, etch and Char): Buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 bonus card. They also will have 20 percent off gift card sale on Dec. . 22-23

· Waldo’s Chicken and Beer: Buy a $25 gift card and get $5 off.

Make sure you carefully read the restrictions on the bonus cards and look for any fees!

Ms. Cheap says you should also check your drawers and purses for any old gift cards you might have forgotten you have!