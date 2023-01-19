Ms. Cheap Helps Us Save Money at Goodwill All Year Long

Ms. Cheap took us to Goodwill to shop for bargains and learn more about their new True Blue Rewards program. Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has launched a new program to reward loyal shoppers called True Blue Rewards. Customers participating in the True Blue Rewards program will receive perks like special offers, discounts, and buy-one-get-one free deals throughout the year. The program is FREE to join. For more information or to sign up for the True Blue Rewards program, go to www.giveit2goodwill.org/truebluerewards.