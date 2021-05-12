Ms. Cheap hosts T-shirt drive for Room In The Inn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring is in full swing in Middle Tennessee, making now the perfect time to do some spring cleaning and donate your extra T-shirts for people experiencing homelessness.

Ms. Cheap will be hosting a T-shirt drive at Room In The Inn from May 17 through June 4. The drive is sponsored by NewsChannel 5 and Main Street Media of Tennessee.

Clean men's and women's T-shirts are what's needed. They can be from schools, vacation destinations, charity events, brands, concerts, races, etc. The only shirts that will not be accepted are ones that promote alcohol or drugs, or display anything lewd.

"A clean t-shirt can bring relief to those who are enduring the elements, especially as summer approaches," said Melanie Barnett, community development director at Room in the Inn. "We are in need of new or gently used/laundered t-shirts for those in our community. Men's sizes Large - 2X are the most needed."

Shirts can be donated at the following drop-off locations:

Room In The Inn

705 Drexel Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203

Open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Use the call box at the entrance gate and a staff member will buzz you in to accept your donation

Christ Church Cathedral

900 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee 37203

Accepting donations on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and at services on Sunday

Billy's Corner

4400 Murphy Road, Nashville, Tennessee 37209

Accepting donations daily

Belmont United Methodist Church

2007 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37212

Accepting donations in the community center lobby on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and during services on Sunday

FiftyForward Donelson / FiftyForward Knowles/Patricia Hart Building

108 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37214 / 174 Rains Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37203

Will accept shirts on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Gordon Jewish Community Center

801 Percy Warner Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee 37205

Accepting shirts during the center's regular hours

Otter Creek Church

3534 West End Avenue. Nashville, Tennessee 37205 / 409 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

Accepting donations on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and during regular church services

For more information, email info@roomintheinn.org.