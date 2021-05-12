Ms. Cheap hosts T-shirt drive for Room In The Inn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring is in full swing in Middle Tennessee, making now the perfect time to do some spring cleaning and donate your extra T-shirts for people experiencing homelessness.
Ms. Cheap will be hosting a T-shirt drive at Room In The Inn from May 17 through June 4. The drive is sponsored by NewsChannel 5 and Main Street Media of Tennessee.
Clean men's and women's T-shirts are what's needed. They can be from schools, vacation destinations, charity events, brands, concerts, races, etc. The only shirts that will not be accepted are ones that promote alcohol or drugs, or display anything lewd.
"A clean t-shirt can bring relief to those who are enduring the elements, especially as summer approaches," said Melanie Barnett, community development director at Room in the Inn. "We are in need of new or gently used/laundered t-shirts for those in our community. Men's sizes Large - 2X are the most needed."
Shirts can be donated at the following drop-off locations:
Room In The Inn
705 Drexel Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203
Open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Use the call box at the entrance gate and a staff member will buzz you in to accept your donation
Christ Church Cathedral
900 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee 37203
Accepting donations on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and at services on Sunday
Billy's Corner
4400 Murphy Road, Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Accepting donations daily
Belmont United Methodist Church
2007 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37212
Accepting donations in the community center lobby on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and during services on Sunday
FiftyForward Donelson / FiftyForward Knowles/Patricia Hart Building
108 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37214 / 174 Rains Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37203
Will accept shirts on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Gordon Jewish Community Center
801 Percy Warner Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee 37205
Accepting shirts during the center's regular hours
Otter Creek Church
3534 West End Avenue. Nashville, Tennessee 37205 / 409 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027
Accepting donations on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and during regular church services
For more information, email info@roomintheinn.org.