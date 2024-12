Nashville’s Downtown Presbyterian Church Waffle Shop is celebrating 100 years of serving its yummy “secret recipe” waffles at an event to raise money to feed the needy.

The popular “shop” is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 and tickets are on sale at dpchurch.com. The $15 advance ticket includes waffles, grits and a choice of Hattie B’s hot chicken or Puckett’s country bacon or turkey hash made from the original Waffle Shop recipe and a choice of Frothy Monkey Coffee or spiced tea.