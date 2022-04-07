Ms. Cheap is Saving Us Money on Books

Ms. Cheap talked about where you can find bargains on books and gave us a look at this year’s Ladies of Charity consignment sale. The Friends of the Brentwood Library quarterly book sale runs April 8-10 from 10am-5:30pm Friday and Saturday and 1pm-5:30pm Sunday. Most items are 50 cents to $3. Everything is half price on Sunday. The sale is in the meeting room at the library at 8109 Concord Road in Brentwood.

The Ladies of Charity's Spring/Summer Consignment Sale opens Friday. April 8 and runs through April 14. The six-week sale of gently used men's and women's clothing and accessories supports the Ladies of Charity's emergency assistance programs. The shop, located at 2216 State Street, will be open Monday through Saturday, except for Good Friday. For more information, go to www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap on Facebook.