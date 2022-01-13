Ms. Cheap Is Saving Us Money On Fabric

Ms. Cheap took us to Textile Fabric Store where they are having a big sale on fabrics and trim. Textile Fabric Store's sale runs through Saturday, January 22. The store is located at 471 Craighead St. The sale includes 40 percent off all fabric, 40 percent off ribbon and trim and 50-75 percent off remnants. For more information, visit www.textilefabricstore.com or call (615) 297-5346.