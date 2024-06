The Ladies of Charity are hosting their Stuff Galore Sale that helps benefit their non-profit, and Ms. Cheap tells us about the great deals you can find for a good cause!

The shop is at 2216 State St. in Nashville.

Stuff Galore sale dates are 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Wednesday,

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays on three weekends between: June 12-29.

For more information, call them at (615) 327-3453 or see www.ladiesofcharitynashville.com