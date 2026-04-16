Ms. Cheap: Lifelong reading is cheap and interesting; How about trying to read more this year!

Ms. Cheap is on a mission to read more books this year! She said after seeing a depressing statistic that 40% of American's didnt read a single book in 2025, she wanted to help!

"I asked the Nashville Public Library officials to offer suggestions as to how people can read more. And they were very helpful," said Mary.

*Try audio books. “Audio books reduce screen time and you can listen while you are doing other things like cooking, driving, cleaning or exercising.”

*Stay stocked: “Always have a pile of books on your nightstand and one that goes with you.

*Join a book club: “It’s more fun to read when you have a connection to other readers. NPL Has lots of in-person and virtual book clubs you can join at any time.”

*Make it a habit: Set aside a time when reading can fit into your day, every day. Before bedtime is great and when you include children and partners, it can become a cherished family quiet time.”

*Challenge yourself: “NPL’s Summer Reading Challenge is still a ways off, but its not too soon to get in the habit of tracking your reading each day.

Last summer, Nashvillians of all ages logged a combined total of 379,308 reading days.”

*Break the rules: “Don’t like a book you’ve picked out? Return it and check out another one. Life is too short to read books you don’t enjoy. If you need recommendations, NPL librarians are always happy to help you find a book that’s right for you.”

According to Mary, her favorite recent reads: City of Girls, Lincoln Highway, These Precious Days, James, The Correspondent, Frozen River, Tell me Everything, My Journey Home, The Women, Table for Two.