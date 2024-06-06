Ms. Cheap: Mt. Juliet’s Sugar Pea Ladies clothing resale shop

Mt. Juliet’s Sugar Pea Ladies clothing resale shop not only has a new owner but also a new concept. Instead of being a consignment shop like it has been for the last 13 years, new owner April Murphy, has converted it to a shop where she pays upfront for clothing, handbags and accessories to resell.

The store is now called Sugar Pea Fashion Exchange for Ladies and Juniors – Upscale Resale.

Facebook: thesugarpea

3384 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN, United States, 37122

(615) 553-4627

sugarpeafashionexchange@gmail.com