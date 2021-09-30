Ms. Cheap: Nisolo Warehouse Sale

Ms. Cheap took us to the Nisolo Warehouse sale where you can buy fine leather goods for women and men at bargain prices. The Nisolo Warehouse Sale is from 10am–4pm Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3 in the company warehouse at 208 Space Park South Drive. The sales staff will be restocking between closing Saturday and reopening Sunday. Get details online at www.nisolo.com.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 12:43:49-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.