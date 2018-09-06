Ms. Cheap Previews Greek Festival and More

The 31st annual Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, is Friday – Sunday at 4905 Franklin Road. Admission is $3 a person for the whole weekend, and children 12 and under are free. Details: http://nashvillegreekfestival.com

The free Kidsville Family Festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Centennial Park. Details: https://kidsvilleonline.org.

The Tennessee State Fair opens Friday and runs daily through Sunday, September 16. For information about tickets and the daily schedule, visit www.tnstatefair.org. For more of Ms. Cheap's money-saving ideas, visit her website www.tennessean.com/mscheap and follow her on Twitter @Ms_Cheap.