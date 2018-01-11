Ms. Cheap's deals on home decorating fabric and trim
3:44 PM, Jan 11, 2018
Mary Hance, Ms. Cheap, told us about deals for the going out of business sale at Fabric Gallery & Decor. The store, carrying home decorating fabric and trim, is located at 2939 Nolensville Road, and is closing March 17. The clearance sale underway, with almost everything 35 percent off. Details: 615-255-2707. For more of Ms. Cheap's money-saving ideas, visit her website www.tennessean.com/cheap and follow her on Twitter @Ms_Cheap.