The holidays should be about making memories, not making compromises. With budgetsstretched, busy schedules and growing shopping lists, Walmart is helping customers celebratemore while spending and stressing less.

Walmart's 2026 Holiday Meal Basket makes it easier for families to serve a special holiday mealwithout overspending, offering a complete assortment of holiday meal essentials for just $35, or$3.50 per person for a meal serving 10 people.

What's Included?

Main Dish

• Butterball turkey, priced at 97 cents per pound – the same price as last year.

Classic Sides

• Stove Top stuffing

• Gravy

• Cranberry sauce

• Mashed potatoes

• Green bean casserole made with Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup

• Warm dinner rolls

Additional Holiday Favorites

• Sweet potato casserole with Jet-Puffed mini marshmallows

• Corn casserole made with JIFFY corn muffin mix

Dessert

• Pumpkin pie with whipped topping

What's new this year?

• JIFFY corn muffin mix for corn casserole

• Great Value whipped topping for pumpkin pie

• Sweet potato casserole ingredients, including sweet potatoes and Jet-Puffed mini

marshmallow

The Holiday Meal Basket is available October 28 through December 24, 2026, in stores andonline. Customers can:

• Shop the complete assortment in stores.

• Purchase the basket online with one click at Walmart.com/HolidaySavingsBasket.

• Choose pickup or delivery.

• Customize their assortment by adding or removing items from the shoppable list.

Special Holiday Offer: Through November 30, customers can receive free Express Delivery on the Holiday Meal Basket using promo code THANKFUL. A $35 minimum purchase and other conditions apply.

Customers can also visit Walmart.com/HolidayFood for recipes created around the basket's ingredients, meal inspiration and ideas for holiday gatherings.