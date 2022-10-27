Ms. Cheap Searches for Cool Stuff Weird Things!

Watch Now
We head to a local thrift shop with unique finds
Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 12:50:22-04

Ms. Cheap took us to Cool Stuff Weird Things, where you can get deals on unusual vintage and new home furnishings and décor. Cool Stuff Weird Things is located at 4900 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209. For more information, go to https://coolstuffweirdthings.com/ or call (615) 460-1112. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

