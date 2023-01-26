Ms. Cheap Shares a Free Event for the Chinese New Year

Ms. Cheap talked about the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville’s annual Chinese New Year Celebration. Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. It is the most important festival in China and a major event in some other East Asian countries. The CAAN Chinese New Year Celebration is being held in Centennial Park’s Musicians Corner on Saturday, January 28 from 11:30am to 3pm. Enjoy live performances including CAAN's lion dancers, dragon dancers, a puppet show and more. This event is FREE but they ask that you register in advance to help prepare for attendance numbers. Visit https://www.chineseartsalliance.org/ for more information. Happy Chinese New Year of the Rabbit!