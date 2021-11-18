Watch
Ms. Cheap Shares Deals on Marti & Liz Shoes

Ms. Cheap has the scoop on this big deal
Posted at 12:58 PM, Nov 18, 2021
Ms. Cheap is shopping for designer shoes for women and men - without the designer price tag! See where she's finding deals at half the retail price!

Marti & Liz Shoes has 5 locations in Middle TN and a dozen more across the mid-South. We visited the store at 711 N Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 (615)898-8397)

Looking for a way to give back this holiday season? Since 2009, Ms. Cheap's Penny Drive has raised more than 1.4 million dollars to feed hungry people in Middle Tennessee - and you can help! The Penny Drive to support Second Harvest Food Bank runs December 1st through the 31st. Contributions are welcome from individuals, families, community groups and businesses. NewsChannel 5 is proud to sponsor Ms. Cheap's Penny Drive! You'll find more information, and a link to donate online at www.newschannel5.com!

