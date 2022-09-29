Ms. Cheap Shares Some Fun Fall Activities

Ms. Cheap talked about Gentry Farm and their fun fall activities for the family. Gentry Farm is located at 1974 New Highway 96 West in Franklin. Weekdays are reserved for field trips, but the farm is open to the public 9am-5pm on Saturdays, 1pm-5pm on Sundays and from 9am-1pm on Mondays during October. The farm sells pumpkins and gourds, many of which are grown on the farm. Prices range from $1 to $12 per pumpkin. Admission is $10 plus tax and free for those 65 and older and for children under 2 years old. Parking is free. For more information, visit http://www.gentryfarm.com/. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.