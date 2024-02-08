Ms. Cheap shows us big discounts this weekend at the ABLE warehouse sale

Known for its commitment to empowering women both locally and globally, and headquartered in Nashville, ABLE offers handcrafted leather goods, locally made jewelry, and apparel including best selling premium denim jackets that are unparalleled in quality and style.

What makes ABLE different is that by supporting ABLE, customers not only invest in high-quality products but also contribute to job opportunities for women in Nashville and beyond.

The warehouse, where the sale will take place, is at 7335 Cockrill Bend Blvd this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn more at ableclothing.com

