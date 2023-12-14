Ms. Cheap shows us her Christmas "Cheap Tree"
Posted at 12:05 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 13:05:47-05
Ms. Cheap showed us her Christmas "Cheap Tree" decorated in unique, no-cost to low-cost ornaments she has received over the years by other “cheapos”.
For more moneysaving ideas, check out Ms. Cheap’s blog on Main Street Media at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.
