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Ms. Cheap shows us how GraceWorks Ministries expansion is helping more people than ever!

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NewsChannel 5
Miss Cheap on Talk of the Town
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GraceWorks Ministries is expanding its facility in Franklin, Tennessee, from 28,000 square feet to 65,000 square feet at its current location allowing them to help more people than ever!

Ms. Cheap takes us inside to show us the new layout and items offered at their thrift store!

Established in 1995 by Williamson County citizens and faith leaders, the organization provides support, food, and shelter to local residents facing financial hardship or poverty.
https://www.graceworkstn.org/

Location: 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, TN
Monday-Saturday 9 AM–6 PM

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