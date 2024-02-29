Ms. Cheap shows us how stockpiling can help you save money at the grocery stores

Ms. Cheap takes us grocery shopping and shows us ways that you can save your family money by stockpiling items your family uses the most!

* Make a list of items you buy over and over again and look for those items at the lowest price.

* Take inventory of what you already have in the pantry or fridge so that you can target gaps and be sure you don't over buy.

*Check your grocery flyer or the store website to see what is on sale and if the price is right, stock up. Most grocery stores have apps that you can use to check on sales, digital coupons and other money saving promotions.

*Buy meat in bulk when the price is attractive and then divide the meat into meal size portions to freeze when you get home. For example, buy a multipack of chicken breasts and then freeze them to be used for several meals.

*Some items that are good candidates for stockpiling (because they go on sale regularly) are cereal, crackers, condiments, paper goods, and canned tomatoes and soup.