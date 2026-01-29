Ms. Cheap shows us how to make the most of your grocery list!

We are at Kroger with Ms. Cheap learning ways we can help minimize food waste at home. She gives us tips on how to save money and make the most of your grocery list!

Here are her tips:

Shop with a list – and develop a meal plan that you can stick to.

Before heading to the store, take an inventory of what you have on hand and make a list of what needs to be used up.

Use the freezer big time. Buy in bulk and freeze in meal sized portions, and label them with content and date of course.

Teach your children to cook. Not only is a skill they will appreciate later in life, it doubles as an intergenerational activity – free fun.

Choose products that last longer – instead of fragile items like raspberries and mushrooms, choose apples, carrots, broccoli and cabbage. If you are buying milk or other perishable dairy products, choose ones with the latest expiration dates.

Plan leftovers. Some savvy families have a designated leftover night to use up the dribs and drabs from previous meals.

Compost what you can..

If you are going out of town and have perishable food, share it with a neighbor who will use it while you are gone.

Soups and casserole and stir frys and smoothies offer a great way to use up bits of leftovers.