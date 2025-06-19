Ms. Cheap shows us how to make the most of your next yard sale!

Yard sales can be a great way to make a little extra cash, and get rid of clutter your home! Ms. Cheap gives tips on how to make the most of your sale!

Start getting ready as early as possible. Look everywhere for items to get rid of, and price things as you go.

Have plenty of cash to make change and make sure you are set up for Venmo.

Have your sale with friends. It is more fun and safer.

Merchandising matters. Display items so people can really see them. Hang clothes if possible, put prices on everything you can. If you are trying to sell items like lamps or electronics, have an extension cord and plug handy.

Be willing to negotiate and let shoppers know that they can make an offer.

Have a "free pile" of items you just want to get rid of.

Have a bid box so shoppers can make an offer on an item they are interested in and leave their phone number so you can call them if the item does not sell.