Ms. Cheap shows us the best burger deal in town at Brown's Diner

Ms. Cheap takes us to a Nashville staple, Brown's Diner! She shows us a new menu for “kids and super seniors” that is an all-day every day offering of a Jr. (3 ounce) cheeseburger, hot dog, grilled cheese, chicken fingers, little breakfast plate or Brown’s biscuit and breakfast meat for just $6.95.
Get this- if you finish your meal, you get a free soft serve vanilla or chocolate ice cream!

BROWN’S DINER

Location: 2102 Blair Blvd., Nashville

Phone: (615) 269-5509

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday. No reservations accepted.

Details: thebrownsdiner.com

