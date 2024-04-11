Ms. Cheap shows us the festivals around the area your family can enjoy for free

We are always looking for fun and cheap things to do around the area with our familes! Ms. Cheap has some ideas for you with fun and FREE festivals happening within the next few weeks!

Here is a sampling of some of the longstanding free festivals that are coming up in and around Nashville in the next few weeks. Enjoy!

*Nashville’s Cherry Blossom Festival will take place at Nashville Public Square Park from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 13. The festival is described as a “full day of Japanese music, dance, martial arts, food, anime merchandise, sumo suit wrestling, food, and a Cosplay contest.” Details: nashvillecherryblossomfestival.org [nashvillecherryblossomfestival.org]

The 14th Annual Kids and Kites Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This is a community fair that aims to raise awareness on childhood obesity and diabetes. In addition to flying kites and having fun, families can take advantage of health and wellness information from vendors, free haircuts for kids, games, prizes, and the annual Kite Flying Race. Details: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/bicentennial-mall/#/?event=Kidsandkites [tnstateparks.com].

*Nashville’s Earth Day Festival is set for April 20 at Centennial Park’s Bandshell. This family friendly festival will feature more than 75 exhibitors and vendors including local growers and makers, non profits, government agencies, as well as live music, an EV car show.

A ReUse Village from Turnip Green Creative ReUse Center, Kidsville craft activities for children, and free trees (first come, first serve) will be part of this. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5p.m. Details nashvilleearthday.org [nashvilleearthday.org]

*The 40th anniversary of Franklin's Main Street Festival will take place in downtown Franklin April 27-28. The festival features 150 eclectic arts and crafts vendors, two days of entertainment including music and performances, food and drink, a KidsZone and PetZone. Main Street Festival 2024 is expected to attract 120,000. visitors. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Details: https://williamsonheritage.org/event/40th-annual-main-street [williamsonheritage.org]

*Tennessee Craft Fair is May 3-5 at Centennial Park’s Great Lawn. You can shop one-of-a-kind, finely crafted artwork from award winning artists. Plus demonstrations and hands on activities. Details: www.tennesseecraft.org [tennesseecraft.org].

*The 83rd annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival in downtown Portland, Tn. will run throughout the day on May 11. There will be live music, a carnival, magic shows, 225 vendors (food and crafts) and a 4 p.m. parade. And, of course lots of local strawberries. There is also a free Strawberry Jam concert (Garth Brooks tribute) and fireworks from 5-9 p.m. on May 10. Details: www.middletennesseestrawberryfestival.net [middletennesseestrawberryfestival.net] or call the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 615-325-9032