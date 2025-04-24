Ms. Cheap shows us why Mojo Tacos is the perfect lunch spot on a budget!

Who doesn't love a good taco for a great price?! Ms. Cheap shows Heather why Mojo Tacos is the perfect lunch spot!

The restaurants are named for Mojo, a 2,000-pound bull that lived on owner Bill Butler’s farm. Story said he and his partners were stumped for a good name for their new taco venture.

There are three locations:

The Factory (230 Franklin Road)

Nolensville (7623 Nolensville Road)

Tollgate Village in Thompson Station. (2000 Tollgate Blvd.)

The menus of the three locations are the same, except that daily specials change per location. The concept is “authentic Mexican with a Tennessee twist.

The restaurants each seat 100-130 diners and all have indoor and outdoor seating.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All three locations also offer breakfast (breakfast tacos and breakfast burritos) on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, see mojostacos.com [mojostacos.com]