Ms. Cheap: Sperry's Restaurant

Ms. Cheap is changing her name to “Ms. Splurgeworthy” today showing us how to get a steakhouse dining experience for less! Sperry’s Resturant has a Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. that offers house wine from $7-$10; $8 well drinks and $3 domestic beers.

Plus, the Burton Bar Bites are $10-$12 during that time.

Sperry’s also has a mercantile store that has great deals on their meat selection from their tenderloin tails as well as fresh fish.

Locations:

Sperry’s Belle Meade, at 5109 Harding Road.

Sperry’s Cool Springs, 650 Frazier Drive in the Thoroughbred Square Center, in Franklin

Sperry’s Mercantile Belle Meade, at 5107 Harding Road

The new Sperry’s Mercantile and Café, at 7745 Highway 70 S. in Bellevue