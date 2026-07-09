Ms. Cheap takes us inside the Ladies of Charity’s annual Stuff Galore sale

I always love a good rummage sale, especially one at an indoor, air-conditioned location this time of year.

So, the Ladies of Charity’s annual Stuff Galore sale in July is right up my alley.

It’s been on my calendar each summer for the last 20 years and I have to admit that I always buy something for a friend, our grandchildren or even sometimes for myself.

People are familiar with the Ladies of Charity shop on State Street for its semiannual consignment sales of clothing for men and women, but this well merchandised sale has a bit of everything — furniture, garden items (including live plants) kitchenware, lamps, china, linens, books, holiday items, sporting goods, toys, etc.

Everything but clothes!

Plus, there is a bake sale every day of the sale with pies, muffins, jellies, jams and cookies appropriately named “Goodies Galore.”

And if you wonder if they restock the 5,000 square foot sales floor through the sale, you can rest assured that the sale is not picked over because the answer is YES. Restocking takes place throughout the sale!

All of this “stuff” is donated from more than 100 individuals and families and the proceeds all go to benefit the Ladies of Charity Emergency Assistance Program.

“For 21 years, our Stuff Galore sale has transformed donated treasures into hope for those we serve through our Emergency Assistance Program,” said cochairs Debbie Curran and Donna Lynch. “We make anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000 during our nine-day sale. It is truly a labor of love.”

It is good to know that whatever you spend at the sale goes to a good cause!

The sale dates for this year are July 9-11, July 16-18 and July 23-25. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the shop at 2216 State St. in Nashville.

The ladies (there are about 50 members working the sale) have been collecting donations since last year’s sale. If you have items to donate, they are continuing to collect items between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays through June.

The Ladies of Charity Nashville was organized in 1910 to provide aid and assistance to the underserved in the Nashville community. The thrift shop opened in 1948. The next clothing sale is scheduled at the shop in September.