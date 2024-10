Ms. Cheap takes us to Scarritt-Bennett for a look at their community lunch! https://scarrittbennett.org/product/community-lunch-tickets/

Scarritt-Bennett Community Lunch

Cost $15

11:30 -1 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

In Susie Gray Dining Hall

at 1027 18th avenue south

Menu changes daily but includes meat and several veggies, plus beverage and soft serve ice cream

Can reserve for groups or just show up