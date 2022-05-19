Ms. Cheap Takes Us Strawberry Picking

Mary Hance, Ms. Cheap, took us to Delvin Farms, where you can pick your own strawberries. Delvin Farms is located at 6361 Cox Road in Arrington, TN. Go to www.delvinfarms.com or call (615) 538-5538 for more details.

Here are some other local farms where you can pick your own strawberries (check first to be sure they still have plenty of berries!):

Kelley’s Berry Farm, at 50 Riverview Estate Lane in Castalian Springs just off Highway 231 north of Lebanon. Learn more at www.kelleysberries.com or (615) 633-7447.

Batey Farms, 5332 Baker Road in Murfreesboro. Visit their website at www.bateyfarms.com or call (615) 410-1070 for more details.

McCraw’s Strawberry Ranch, 2385 Rossview Road in Clarksville. Cash or Venmo only. Call (931) 647-0187 or visit McCraw’s Strawberry Ranch on Facebook to learn more.

Welker’s Farm, at 1176 Jackson Lane in Charlotte. More details are available at (615) 714-0024 or see Welker’s Farm on Facebook.

Wagner Berry Farms, 4923 Ollie Chunn Road, on the outskirts of Spring Hill. Call (931) 486-0337 or visit https://wagnerberry.com for more information.

Bradley Kountry Acres, 650 Jake Link Road in Cottontown. Call (615) 325-2836 or visit Bradley Kountry Acres on Facebook for more details.

Green Door Gourmet, at 7011 River Road in Nashville, will have some Thursday and Sunday popup pickings for its strawberries over the next few weeks. The cost is $25 per person, which includes a basket of berries, but you have to sign up online at https://www.greendoorgourmet.com.

Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap on Facebook.