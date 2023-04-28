Ms. Cheap Takes Us Strawberry Picking to Save Money

It’s strawberry season! Ms. Cheap took us to Kelley’s Berry Farm and talked about ways to save money by picking your own berries. Kelley's Berry Farm is located at 50 Riverview Estates Lane, Castalian Springs, TN 37031. For more information go to www.kelleysberries.com. To find the berry farm nearest you, go to www.picktnproducts.org.

