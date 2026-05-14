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Ms. Cheap takes us to Bar-B-Cutie for great food and even better deals!

Ms Cheap Bar B Cutie
Ms Cheap Bar B Cutie
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Bar-B-Cutie has been in business since the 1950s and have nine locations around Nashville. Ms. Cheap takes us there to check out their two best deals the pulled pork sandwich meal and the $19.95 family pack!
https://www.bar-b-cutie.com/

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