Bar-B-Cutie has been in business since the 1950s and have nine locations around Nashville. Ms. Cheap takes us there to check out their two best deals the pulled pork sandwich meal and the $19.95 family pack!
https://www.bar-b-cutie.com/
Ms. Cheap takes us to Bar-B-Cutie for great food and even better deals!
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Bar-B-Cutie has been in business since the 1950s and have nine locations around Nashville. Ms. Cheap takes us there to check out their two best deals the pulled pork sandwich meal and the $19.95 family pack!