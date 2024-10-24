Watch Now
Ms. Cheap takes us to Beaman Park where they are celebrating their birthday this weekend!

Beaman Park's Nature Center's 15th birthday celebration is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26.

Located about 20 minutes from downtown Nashville at 5911 Old Hickory Blvd., on the western highland rim in Joelton just off Old Hickory Boulevard and Eatons Creek Road, the park has 15 miles of trails, a delightful creek and a beautiful nature center with a rebuilt deck that makes you feel like you are in a treehouse.

The birthday celebration includes hikes,nature activities and of course birthday cake. 615-862-8580, Or see beamanparknashville.org [beamanparknashville.org]

