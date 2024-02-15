Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Ms. Cheap takes us to Centennial Cafe for an affordable lunch

Miss Cheap.png
NewsChannel 5
Miss Cheap on Talk of the Town
Miss Cheap.png
Posted at 8:32 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 09:32:35-05

Ms. Cheap take us to Centennial Cafe in the Nations. This spot is always packed with folks who love their meat and three lunch for less than 10 dollars. The cafe is located at 5207 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 They are open everyday from 5 a.m to 2 p.m. and closed on Sunday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018