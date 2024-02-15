Ms. Cheap takes us to Centennial Cafe for an affordable lunch

Ms. Cheap take us to Centennial Cafe in the Nations. This spot is always packed with folks who love their meat and three lunch for less than 10 dollars. The cafe is located at 5207 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 They are open everyday from 5 a.m to 2 p.m. and closed on Sunday
